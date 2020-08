How likely is this? If you ask me, the probability of a Bachelorette trio is pretty low; while Hannah Ann is single and ready to mingle, Becca reportedly just broke up with her Bachelorette fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen . But if this is true, it is some bullshit. The franchise already has a show where multiple people compete for each other's love, and it's called Bachelor in Paradise. If you're going to give Tayshia another shot at finding love , let her have her moment without complicating things further. She was a top contender to be this season's Bachelorette to begin with, and the situation is already messy.