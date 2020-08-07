Here Are All The Movies Everyone Will Be Watching On VOD This Weekend

This week at the movies, it’s all about existential angst and family — sometimes together.
Have you watched all of Netflix and Hulu? Tired of scrolling aimlessly through HBO Max looking for something liven up your weekend monotony? Finished catching up on the best movies of 2020 so far? With so many movie theaters across the country closed until further notice, distributors are turning to on-demand and digital releases. There are at least nine new titles available for you to rent or buy this week.
The highlight is undoubtedly Amy Seimetz’s She Dies Tomorrow, a darkly funny experimental piece of film anxiety that feels tailor-made for our current situation. What makes it all the more impressive is that the filmmaker, who made her third feature with the money she earned starring in 2019’s Pet Sematary remake, couldn’t possibly have known that her movie would be released in the midst of such complete social upheaval. And yet, that’s the genius of She Dies Tomorrow — it’s a movie that captures the black void of fear that 2020 has become, without being explicitly about any of our current woes. It’s dread and mortality, boiled down to its essence.
If you’re looking for something a little less... intense, why not try the latest iteration of The Secret Garden, starring Dixie Egerickx and Colin Firth? At this point, we can all kind of relate to being stuck on an abandoned Yorkshire moore, desperate for a stroll into the magical outdoors. Those wanting to dive into a family affair can check out Made In Italy — which brings together Liam Neeson and his son, Micheál Richardson — or, if you’re looking to zone out, Paydirt, starring Val Kilmer and his daughter, Mercedes. And if you’re really desperate, you can always try The Tax Collector — although you may want to tune into the online discourse first.
Scroll through for the movies available on VOD and digital on August 7.