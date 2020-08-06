Normal People‘s Paul Mescal Is A Music Video Star Now — No, Really

If you thought life couldn’t get any better than seeing Normal People star Paul Mescal pine for love in a chain necklace, then may we interest you in Paul Mescal pining while drunk dancing in a hotel room?
The Hulu actor stars in the Rolling Stones’ new music video for “Scarlet,” a song the iconic British rock band recorded in 1974 with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on guitar. The song, along with three other newly unearthed tracks, will be featured on the deluxe edition of the 1973 album Goats Head Soup, which drops September 4, and will also include demos, outtakes and alternate mixes, and a full live show from the Brussels, Belgium stop of their tour the same year.
Filmed in a “socially distanced shoot” at Claridge’s Hotel in London, the visual shows Mescal recording a video message of himself, saying “I’m a little bit drunk, I’m very sorry, I love you. So I’m just gonna play the song.” He then plays “Scarlet” and proceeds to dance and flail around a hotel room as he mouths some of the lyrics, taking a breather now and then to take a sip of whiskey — or burst out into tears. He even makes his way into the hallways and down gilded stairs to the lobby, where the dancing continues, and he eventually ends up in a heap of exhaustion on the floor.
Mescal has already been nominated for a Best Lead Actor Emmy for his role on Normal People, but we're not not saying that the TV Academy should squeeze in this last-minute entry. See for yourself in The Rolling Stones' "Scarlet" below.