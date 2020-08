Recognizing Racism As A Public Health Crisis Is Just The Beginning

Public health emergencies can only be declared in a few specific situations, including when a disease or disorder presents a PHE, or when an outbreak of infectious disease or a bioterrorist attack exists, reports the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services . In some states, governors must get legislative approval to enforce the state of emergency; in others, they can enforce it for a set period of time but need legislative approval to renew it, according to the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials . Getting that approval isn't always easy. "It's a political act to call something a public health emergency and it can be challenged. If there isn't widespread support for it, there can be a lot of legal challenges," Inzeo says.