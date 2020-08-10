Recognizing Racism As A Public Health Crisis Is Just The Beginning

But, she notes, "The goal is to allocate resources and things we know will make a difference. Declaring racism a public health emergency is one way to do that — but it's not the only way," Inzeo says, adding: "Lots of jurisdictions are beginning to allocate those dollars regardless, so there are a lot of entry points to this kind of work, and it will require shifts in power and shifts in the way we invest dollars at the very root causes of the issues."