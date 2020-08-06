Reese Witherspoon Started A New Instagram Challenge — & It’s Very 2020

This year will forever be remembered as the year that began with blissful optimism before the world came to a literal halt. In January, we all started out bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, thrilled for a chance at a new year, a new decade, and the endless possibilities of the roaring 20s round two. And then, of course, a pandemic hit, we all shut ourselves inside, and we haven't really left since. As we grappled with our new reality, celebrities found themselves in a particular pickle — how to stay relevant, even while quarantining during a pandemic. First, a lot of them shared Instagrams with captions about these ~ unprecedented times ~, then Tom Hanks did us a solid (by getting and surviving COVID) and urged a lot of people to stay inside, then celebrities got bored and made TikToks, and now, they've gone back to what they do best — starting Instagram meme challenges.
If you haven't completely forgotten 2019, the year came to an end with the ten-year challenge, which celebrities clamored to. At the beginning of 2020, we saw the LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder Challenge, which was started by Dolly Parton. And now, we have the 2020 Photo Challenge started by none other than Reese Witherspoon — and celebrities can not get enough of it. Dubbed "The Reese Witherspoon Challenge," the challenge is simple, post a picture of yourself that represents every month of the year (so far) from January to September — the results are both hilarious and deeply accurate. Ahead, some of our favorites so far.
