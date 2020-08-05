So far, there seems to be a huge variance in how companies are setting WFH policies and also how strictly in-office safety measures are being instituted and enforced. Of all survey respondents, 78% believe there is a need for new COVID-19 workplace policies. Reassuringly, of those who are already back at their offices, 74% say they’re satisfied with the protections their employers have put in place. In fact, 57% said that they’re now required to wear a mask all day at the office, while 85% say they are social distancing from colleagues — but then, what about the other 15%? About a quarter of respondants say that, for them, the reign of Zoom will continue, with no face-to-face meetings allowed for a while. 20% say their offices will open but won’t be at full capacity, having employees return in shifts instead.

