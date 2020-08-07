Inside The 11,915-Square-Foot Beachfront Villa Featured On RHONY

Watching rich women take lavish vacations has always been one of the most enjoyable parts of all the Real Housewives franchises, but now that most of us aren't even able to take our regular, budget-friendly vacations, it has become even more thrilling. On last week's episode of the Real Housewives of New York City, we tuned in to see the women fly into the Cancún airport and make their way to one of the most breathtaking villas we've ever laid eyes on. While we've seen Romona, Sonja, Luann, and the gang take on Mexico before, Azul Villa Casa Del Mar, the accommodation for this year's trip, really stands out... and not just because we're so desperate for a getaway.
Advertisement
Villa Casa Del Mar, which is owned by Karisma Hotels & Resorts, is situated right on the edge of the Mexican-Caribbean Sea. It's a whopping 11,915 square feet and features six spacious bedrooms and six full bathrooms. Each one of these rooms is so big and beautiful that the RHONY women didn't even fight over which one they got, which you know speaks volumes if you've seen any Bravo at all. Oh, and by the way, the home's master suite, which Dorinda got to stay in because she "planned" the trip, is 740 square feet.
Viewers got to glimpse many of the villa's most appealing amenities like the alfresco dining area, which served as the backdrop for Ramona and Leah's long-anticipated confrontation and a ceviche-making presentation; the pool table where Leah and Luann racked up while waiting for Sonja to sober up and come down to dinner; access to a private white sand beach where Ramona and Sonja lounged and gossiped about Leah; and of course, the massive pool that Ramona fell into not five minutes after the women arrived at the home.
Because only so much luxury can be crammed into a 43-minute episode, especially when there's plenty of drama to cover as well, there were features of Villa Casa Del Mar that we didn't get to see. It has an in-villa private gym, a brick pizza oven in the backyard, and a fully stocked wine cellar that can hold up to 204 bottles. This last amenity makes Sonja's drink choice of Coca-Cola mixed with rosé even more upsetting.
Because Villa Casa Del Mar is unavailable for booking at the moment, we don't know for sure how much it costs to stay there — or how much Bravo paid for the women of RHONY to spend a few nights there. However, Azul Villa Esmeralda, which is right next door, roughly the same size, and also owned by Karisma Hotels & Resorts, starts at around $11,585 a night. Good thing we got to see these reality stars vacation at this villa because most of us won't be spending any time there even when travel resumes.