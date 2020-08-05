Tiff McFierce Says Wellness’s Race Problem Is Just As Bad As It’s Always Been

Refinery29: You call yourself adisruptor. What does that mean to you?
What’sone of your earliest memories of disrupting for good?
“Another thing that comes to mind: WhenI was growing up in the Bronx, for a long time there was no garbage can on myblock near the bus stop, even though there were garbage cans everywhereelsewhere in the city. I made a thing of it. I was like, ‘This is insane.’ I called my local council. Iwas 14. And I got it done, I got more garbage cans put up. It didn’t feel likedisrupting at the time, but looking back on it now, I’ve really always beenlike this.”
“The other thing that needs to change:You cannot colonize things that aren’t yours. People need to stop making itseem like you need to have the best leggings to come to yoga. Or the best mat. Yoga is from India, and Egypt. It’s foreveryone, not just people who can afford it.
“That’s why at Look In vs. Lookin’, I’mnot even giving you any thing; you’regiving you everything. I’m just setting a space with music, movement, andmeditation that makes you feel supported.
“I also think about intersectionality inmy work. You have to think about it because people are dealing with a lot. Notbeing accepted, not accepting themselves. People need space and need to feelempowerment. Then, they can start to take care of themselves and be well andthat helps everyone as a collective.”
Youbring up a big frustration I have with the industry: that we’re always beingmarketed some product that will allegedly make us happier or more well. Do youthink that the industry puts pressure on people to always be feeling theirbest?
“You’re not going to be happy all thetime. That’s just not how life works. You’ve seen that lately. Everybody is dealing with a pandemic. None of ushave done this before. We were not here when the Great Depression or the Black Plaguewas happening. So it’s important to give people space, and allow them to showup as they are.
“And when I do it, I think, ‘ThankGod I did that.’ And people need to know that. The thing is: If you’reable to move your body, move it. Because it’s such a medicine.”
“I think you’ll experience self-acceptance rebirthsmultiple times over your life. I was having a conversation with a close friendthe other night, and thought, ‘Wow, I really am acceptant of myself.’ All ofit. The different layers and colors and sides.
‘I also had a moment of self-love when Istarted speaking out more about issues that matter to me through my work withLook In and with Aerie. Especially as a Black woman, if you speak up aboutthings, there are all these societal constructs and systems that try to stopyou from doing so. But once I started to not care if someone thought that I wasbossy because I was asking them to spell my name right in a press release, thatmade a difference. Those were moments of accepting my path in life.
“And sometimes, the best thing for us todo is to look around in our own lives. We want to dismantle the systems, which weneed to, but we also have to dismantle [racism] in ourselves. In your worklife, in your personal life, you need to have those conversations that aredeemed ‘uncomfortable.’ Or seen as ‘notappropriate for the dinner table.’ People need to continue to have thosetalks because real change takes a long time.
“[It’s also essential to] watch what youdo in everyday life. Are you engaging inmicroaggressions? Because that contributes to systemic racism.Are you thinking or saying things about people and feeding that fire of racismand white supremacy? Do not shy away from the fact that Black people aremurdered for sport, and nothing is done about it. Everyone needs toshow up for that. If you know that you are not really engaged in this, justknow what side of humanity you stand on.
“Racism isn’t also something where weneed to just say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ We’ve got to fight. Everybody has to stopit, including people in power, people who benefit from not having to worry aboutmicroaggressions and the way our systems are set up.
“Education is key, and that is one waypeople can keep doing the work. There are books you can read, educators you canfollow or listen to. Racism is deep-rooted into things like global warming and food insecurity. Thinkabout where people live, how you make them live, and how you set things up.Racism is everywhere.”
“The first thing I do is allow myself tofeel the feeling, because I can’t push it down. I allow myself to feel thesadness, and the constant trauma of watching people like me die in my body. Iallow myself to say, ‘This is making me angry. I’m upset.’ I allow myself tocry if I need to, and to speak up.
“And it’s hard. It bothers me every day.It’s not a nice thing to see people suffer. But I stay grateful because I’mstill here. I have people who love me. I have a purpose. I feel it and releaseit. I say things out loud, like, ‘I’m grateful to have a glass of water.’ Itsounds weird, but it works. Because there are days when I don’t feel grateful.There are days when I’m like ‘this world is really shitty.’ But you have to sayit, and remember why you're here.”
Thisinterview has been clarified and condensed for length.