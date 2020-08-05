Story from Mental Health Awareness

Tiff McFierce Says Wellness’s Race Problem Is Just As Bad As It’s Always Been

Molly Longman
Photo: Courtesy of Aerie / Andrew Buda
Tiff McFierce loves vision boards. She keeps one in her bedroom by her bed, one in the back of her journal, and a digital version on her phone, she tells me via Zoom. It’s one way the DJ and #AerieREAL ambassador works to manifest a world she’d like to live in.
The other way is through tireless action. McFierce was the first female in-house DJ at Madison Square Garden, and is a self-proclaimed “disruptor.” She has her own wellness brand Look In vs. Lookin’, which hosts nationwide events focused on self-care, music, movement, and connection with others. One of her goals is to emphasize that wellness is for everyone, not just white, skinny, wealthy women. On Instagram, she uses the hashtag #TiffTalk to further drive thoughtful conversations about culture, wellness, and inclusivity. All of her work shares the goal of creating a space of acceptance, where people of all races, sexualities, and genders can feel like they belong.
McFierce is a change-maker in the wellness industry, which has a long history of being exclusive. We had a candid conversation about health, race, and her vision for making the world a kinder place.

Refinery29: You call yourself adisruptor. What does that mean to you?

Tiff McFierce: “Yes, I’ve been disrupting stuff since 1996. I’ve always been someone to speak up when I see something that’s not right. That’s what I’m good at. And disruptors all over the world, like Representative John Lewis who just passed, have shown us that it's not a bad thing. It literally can save people’s lives.”

What’sone of your earliest memories of disrupting for good?

“Probably middle school and high school. I dealt with depression as a child, but I still was popular. I danced and was on the cheerleading team. But I could see kids who I knew were going through it because I knew that same struggle internally. People would make fun of them, and I was just one of those girls who wouldn’t stand for it. I had to say, ‘That’s not cool.’

“Another thing that comes to mind: WhenI was growing up in the Bronx, for a long time there was no garbage can on myblock near the bus stop, even though there were garbage cans everywhereelsewhere in the city. I made a thing of it. I was like, ‘This is insane.’ I called my local council. Iwas 14. And I got it done, I got more garbage cans put up. It didn’t feel likedisrupting at the time, but looking back on it now, I’ve really always beenlike this.”

You’ve had your own brand in the wellness space for years now. As a Black woman in an industry that notoriously lacks diversity, have you seen things become any more inclusive over the years? Or less?
“In my experience — I can’t speak for every single person — everything is pretty much the same. The only difference has been other Black people making this space [their own]. People like myself. For example, with what I do with my wellness brand Look In Vs. Lookin’. That’s a project where I intentionally made space because there is no space.
“But for the most part, things are still marketed the way they’re marketed. Nothing has changed. No one has taken the time. Hopefully, as the world is changing, people are seeing that wellness is not just for one kind of person. To exclude people from spaces — when they breathe just like you — it’s mind-boggling. “
Photo: Courtesy of Aerie / Andrew Buda
What about the wellness industry do you wish would be disrupted?
“I wish there wasn’t a status of, ‘You need to look like this to be well.’ You shouldn't need to be a certain size, or have a certain skin color, or be a certain gender to fit in here. We’re all souls having a human experience, so I think that people should just be welcomed as they are.
“I also wish wellness were more accessible to young Black kids, and young people of color. I’d like them to see themselves in the industry, so that they can feel like they belong. People need to make things accessible. What I've seen in this industry is that there’s really a ‘mean girls table.’ How did being well become that? How did we get there? I hope that changes and people can see that this is for everyone and no one should be excluded.
“The other thing that needs to change:You cannot colonize things that aren’t yours. People need to stop making itseem like you need to have the best leggings to come to yoga. Or the best mat. Yoga is from India, and Egypt. It’s foreveryone, not just people who can afford it.

“In general, I want to change the notion that you need things to be 'well.' Everything I do in my work is to show you that you are ‘the tool.’ Utilize yourself. Support is great, and community is too, but you don’t need some matching outfit or a particular product. You need the will to want to ascend. You need to want to be present.

“That’s why at Look In vs. Lookin’, I’mnot even giving you any thing; you’regiving you everything. I’m just setting a space with music, movement, andmeditation that makes you feel supported.

“I also think about intersectionality inmy work. You have to think about it because people are dealing with a lot. Notbeing accepted, not accepting themselves. People need space and need to feelempowerment. Then, they can start to take care of themselves and be well andthat helps everyone as a collective.”

Youbring up a big frustration I have with the industry: that we’re always beingmarketed some product that will allegedly make us happier or more well. Do youthink that the industry puts pressure on people to always be feeling theirbest?

“You’re not going to be happy all thetime. That’s just not how life works. You’ve seen that lately. Everybody is dealing with a pandemic. None of ushave done this before. We were not here when the Great Depression or the Black Plaguewas happening. So it’s important to give people space, and allow them to showup as they are.

“People can give themselves more grace if they see that they don’t have to be positive to participate [in wellness]. That’s the point in trying out breathwork or going to a virtual yoga class. Because you know you need to feel better. I don’t always feel great when I step on my mat, but that’s why I do it.

“And when I do it, I think, ‘ThankGod I did that.’ And people need to know that. The thing is: If you’reable to move your body, move it. Because it’s such a medicine.”

I like how much you emphasize the importance of giving people space to be accepted for who they are. Was there a moment when you felt you really accepted yourself? How did you get there? 

“I think you’ll experience self-acceptance rebirthsmultiple times over your life. I was having a conversation with a close friendthe other night, and thought, ‘Wow, I really am acceptant of myself.’ All ofit. The different layers and colors and sides.

‘I also had a moment of self-love when Istarted speaking out more about issues that matter to me through my work withLook In and with Aerie. Especially as a Black woman, if you speak up aboutthings, there are all these societal constructs and systems that try to stopyou from doing so. But once I started to not care if someone thought that I wasbossy because I was asking them to spell my name right in a press release, thatmade a difference. Those were moments of accepting my path in life.

“It’s very freeing to love [yourself]. Then there’s no, ‘Well, maybe I shouldn’t.’ You’re just moving with purpose. You’re doing things that help marginalized people. That help yourself. And that help the world.”
After the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, many brands — within and outside of the wellness industry — talked a lot about what they’d do to confront racism within their own companies. Now, months later, how can we continue to hold people and brands accountable to the promises they made in early June?
“I think it’s important to call people out and make them uncomfortable. We need to ask where this allotted money all these people said they were donating is going. We need to be following up, sending emails. Still calling, petitioning, protesting.

“And sometimes, the best thing for us todo is to look around in our own lives. We want to dismantle the systems, which weneed to, but we also have to dismantle [racism] in ourselves. In your worklife, in your personal life, you need to have those conversations that aredeemed ‘uncomfortable.’ Or seen as ‘notappropriate for the dinner table.’ People need to continue to have thosetalks because real change takes a long time.

“[It’s also essential to] watch what youdo in everyday life. Are you engaging inmicroaggressions? Because that contributes to systemic racism.Are you thinking or saying things about people and feeding that fire of racismand white supremacy? Do not shy away from the fact that Black people aremurdered for sport, and nothing is done about it. Everyone needs toshow up for that. If you know that you are not really engaged in this, justknow what side of humanity you stand on.

“Racism isn’t also something where weneed to just say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ We’ve got to fight. Everybody has to stopit, including people in power, people who benefit from not having to worry aboutmicroaggressions and the way our systems are set up.

“Education is key, and that is one waypeople can keep doing the work. There are books you can read, educators you canfollow or listen to. Racism is deep-rooted into things like global warming and food insecurity. Thinkabout where people live, how you make them live, and how you set things up.Racism is everywhere.”

Photo: Courtesy of Aerie / Andrew Buda
You talk a lot about gratitude, and that's one facet of wellness I sometimes struggle with. I know there are so many research-backed benefits to feeling grateful, but it’s difficult during the pandemic — and also when disheartening news comes out detailing racist acts and deaths like Breonna Taylor’s. Do you have any advice? How do you manage to stay grateful on awful days?

“The first thing I do is allow myself tofeel the feeling, because I can’t push it down. I allow myself to feel thesadness, and the constant trauma of watching people like me die in my body. Iallow myself to say, ‘This is making me angry. I’m upset.’ I allow myself tocry if I need to, and to speak up.

“And then, I remember that Breonna Taylor is me. She was working two jobs. An essential worker, somebody who was really trying to live her life. I just try to remind myself that if I’m still breathing in here [puts hand on heart], I have to be grateful for that. Because I can carry on what these people couldn’t.

“And it’s hard. It bothers me every day.It’s not a nice thing to see people suffer. But I stay grateful because I’mstill here. I have people who love me. I have a purpose. I feel it and releaseit. I say things out loud, like, ‘I’m grateful to have a glass of water.’ Itsounds weird, but it works. Because there are days when I don’t feel grateful.There are days when I’m like ‘this world is really shitty.’ But you have to sayit, and remember why you're here.”

Thisinterview has been clarified and condensed for length.

