The FBI Is Searching Jake Paul’s L.A. Mansion

Early in the morning on August 5, YouTuber Jake Paul's mansion in Calabasas, California was raided by the FBI. The government bureau arrived to the home in what TMZ described as a “mini military parade” and operated under a federal search warrant reportedly related to an ongoing investigation.
FBI's Los Angeles division has told press that they can't comment more on the details of the investigation because the warrant affidavit is sealed.
Photos taken at 23-year-old Paul’s home show large government trucks and at least 20 authorities wearing tactical gear hanging off the sides as they entered the mansion’s gates. Photos taken by local press thereafter showed authorities seizing large firearms from Paul's mansion, including what looked like a large assault rifle propped up against his hot tub.
Advertisement
What appeared to be multiple firearms were found scattered throughout the property, including what looked like a long gun propped up against a hot tub in the backyard. https://t.co/oOkiwY7kSz pic.twitter.com/ZeCXhPI5Aa— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 5, 2020
While the case that initially promoted the raid is unknown, Paul is no stranger to ruffling the feathers of authority. The online personality, who boasts more than 20 million YouTube subscribers, was charged with misdemeanor trespassing in May when videos surfaced of Paul looting a mall in Scottsdale, Arizona. Paul has most recently been heavily criticized for his dismissal of COVID-19 safety protocols and throwing large parties in his mansion, one of which two weeks ago Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub called "irresponsible and selfish."
Refinery29 has reached out to Paul for comment.