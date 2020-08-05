Mismatched Nail Art Is The Freshest Manicure Trend Of Summer 2020

When you're doing your nails at home, sometimes it's fun to go rogue and paint each finger a different color — and it doesn't hurt that the rainbow manicure is one of the easiest and trendiest ways to wear nail art this summer. Now, we're seeing the purposefully mismatched style go a step beyond basic by adding designed accents, with a different print decorating each finger.
Call it asymmetrical, or even mismatched nails: The style is all about mixing up the design on each finger for a playful, eclectic look. From Kylie Jenner's geometric and animal-print combo to a '90s take on French tips, we've rounded up our favorite iterations of the trend, ahead.