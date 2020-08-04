The World Might Be Ending But At Least We Can Hold On To Our PSLs

If an alien came to visit Earth right now, they'd see a whole lot of staying inside (hopefully), masks covering faces, and a complete lack of normal activity. The only constant they would find? Good ol' Pumpkin Spice Lattes. That's right y'all, PSLs are coming back very soon, which is oddly the most comforting thing to happen to me in all of 2020.
Now, we can't say when exactly they're coming back to Starbucks across the nation, but over its seventeen-year history the release has tended towards Labor Day weekend — last year they dropped early on August 27. Oh, and one California Starbucks location recently posted on Instagram that it's coming back August 28, so there's hope for a similarly early release.
Though Starbucks hasn't officially confirmed the return date of PSLs to locations across the country, we can confirm that Pumpkin Spice is back in our grocery store aisles — a perfect treat for this pandemic. Whether you're braving the store yourself or Instacart-ing your way to autumnal perfection, you can now get Starbucks Pumpkin Spice in the form of K-Cups, Roast & Ground, VIA Instant Coffee, and Flavored Creamer. If you can't wait for the traditional PSL to hit stores, you can always grab a Ready To Drink Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte to stock your fridge until the end of the month. And for all you fall fanatics, Pumpkin Spice isn't the only fall flavor coming to your taste buds this year — PSLs will be joined by Maple Pecan and Salted Caramel Mocha, which both sound truly mouth-watering.
Now, I won't lie to you, I've never been one to clamor to Starbucks the second the Pumpkin Spice syrup hits stores. Sure, I've dabbled in pumpkin spicing here and there and was very into PSLs as a teenager, but my taste buds have bittered over time. So why do I feel myself holding on to every speck of PSL news I can find? Maybe it's because for the last seventeen years Starbucks has given me a clear sign that fall is coming, which in a pandemic world, is a beautiful, spicy-sweet reminder that despite it all, the world is still turning. I'll see y'all in the coffee aisle, wearing a mask, six feet apart, twelve bottle of Pumpkin Spice Creamer in hand.