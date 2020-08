Season 2 spent most of its time building up to Mary and Romain's wedding, documenting the constant hunt for a venue, a joint bachelorette and bachelor party for the TV cameras (and the drama that ensued following the ones held without Netflix's presence), and finally their walk down the aisle. But Christine's actual wedding was relegated to the last 15 minutes of the episode — and even then, a good portion of that was spent documenting how profoundly sad Chrishell seemed to be there and how upset she was when Davina started going in on her about hearing "both sides of the story" while they were all STILL AT CHRISTINE'S WEDDING. Heather apologized for commenting on Chrishell's divorce in an interview with Us Weekly — she explained earlier that she was flustered by the question about how she was supporting her castmate during a difficult time, and Chrishell was understanding. But as Davina continued to badger her, she couldn't take it anymore and tore off her mic and stormed out of the party.