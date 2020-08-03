Dropping today, Elaluz, which translates to "she is light" in Portuguese, is a a curated luxury collection that focuses on essentials across all categories, including makeup, skin, and hair. Still, Coelho doesn't just want consumers to walk away with new beauty buys; she wants them to stop and think about the brand's name, and how they can draw inspiration from it. "I truly believe that everyone has a beautiful, individual light shining inside of them. Sometimes depending on what we go through or what happens to us, we block that light ourselves," she tells Refinery29 via Zoom, two weeks ahead of the launch. "It will be a reminder for people that every time they touch or see our products to remember the power of their light within and how it can completely change their lives."