This fact brings us to Vanya, the lynchpin in yet another Umbrella Academy apocalypse. By looking into the future, Diego learns it is Vanya who will cause the Cold War to become very, very hot. Vanya is the explosion at the FBI building. Vanya is captured by the FBI and tortured right before President Kennedy’s Dallas appearance. The agony of the experience — and her decision to finally accept her previously repressed memories — will cause Vanya to unleash a building-breaking amount of energy. The Americans will incorrectly take Vanya’s explosion as an act of Russian aggression.

