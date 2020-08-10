Can Sex Magick Relieve Your Pandemic Stress & Make Your Dreams Come True?

When Eva Clay went to sell her house, she didn't rely on arealtor to make sure she got her list price. Instead, the clinical sexologistand psychotherapist took a different approach. She made love to herpartner on a bed of money.
Sex magick’s complicatedhistory
How sex magick is practiced today
Others chant mantras when they orgasm, or light greencandles, which symbolize healing, says Malika O'Neill, a therapist,sexologist, and founderof The Pleasure Collective, which offers therapy services. “They also might put flowers or salt around their bed to represent thatit’s a sacred place,” she says. “But some might not feel the need to set uptheir environment at all.”
How it works depends on what you believe. Allen says ithas to do with the law of attraction, which is the (controversial)belief that if you focus your attention on something specific, the universewill provide. Others will tell you it’s more like casting a spell.