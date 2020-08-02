We’ve Got A Secret Sex Toy Coupon Just For R29 Readers

Heads up, R29ers: We've already brought you the best sex toy deals to shop from quarantine, and now, we're serving up something extra-special. Our friends at Adam & Eve — for the uninitiated, basically a superstore for all things sexual pleasure-related — have whipped up a coupon code just for you.
ICYMI, Adam & Eve is an OG in the sex toy space. They launched way back in 1970, and they have over 18,000 products available. If you've dreamt it, there's a good chance they have it. But back to the promo: Here's what you need to know before zipping off to the bestseller section. From now until forever (okay, not forever forever, but there's no expiration date at the moment!) you can get 29% off any single item (limited exclusions apply) when you pop promo code R29 in at checkout. That's it!
As far as what's eligible? Almost everything. You can shop top brands like CalExotics and Fifty Shades' line, in addition to Adam & Eve's in-house brand of high-quality vibes. Ready to get your shop on? Choose wisely — the below picks are a great place to start.
