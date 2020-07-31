Former The Ellen DeGeneres Show Staffers Share New Claims Of Sexual Misconduct

As these allegations have continued to surface, many have been looking at DeGeneres to take responsibility as head of the show. In her letter to staff, she apologized, saying that her show was somewhere where she had hoped “everyone would be treated with respect." But a few former employees, including one at Warner Bros., said that they believe that the Ellen parent company not only “turns a blind eye” to allegations such as these because the show is so profitable, but DeGeneres herself "doesn't want to know" what happens behind the camera and top-level staff try to "insulate" her from any unsettling details.