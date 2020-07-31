Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Family Getaway Is Part Of A Sweet Tradition

Suffice it to say, vacations aren't happening in same way they usually do this year. So, across the pond, Prince William and Kate Middleton's family is vacationing by taking COVID-19 into consideration, having a sweet blast from the past.
As reported by the Mirror, the Duke and Duchess and Cambridge and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are having a "staycation" at the Isles of Scilly, which are located off the southwestern coast of England. Afar called the islands "Britain’s most beautiful hidden secret," and they sound like a mix of the Caribbean and England.
Kate and Williams were spotted by Isles of Scilly locals while they were on a bike ride in the island of Tresco, according to the Mirror. "William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh," one source said. "They looked so happy enjoying the weather. I did do a double take. They were really friendly and said hello."
The Isles of Scilly were a great choice, not just because they're close by and look beautiful, but because the family has a history with the location. As noted by People, William, his brother Prince Harry, and their parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles went on vacation there when they were kids. And, just like Kate and William are doing in 2020, the whole family rode bikes together. The couple also visited the islands in 2016 as part of an official tour.
If all of this is making you wonder what William's former bike riding partner, Harry, is up to, he has travel on the brain, too. The Duke of Sussex recently held a virtual summit for Travalyst, his sustainable travel initiative, as reported by Us Weekly. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, is reportedly considering going on a road trip for her August 4 birthday, according to Entertainment Tonight, amid her and Harry's legal battle against the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers and the recent publication of excerpts from a book about the couple titled Finding Freedom.