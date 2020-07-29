In the trailer, we see Henry meet Grace for the first time at school and slowly fall for her as they work together on the paper and get to know each other outside of school. But as much as Henry tries to understand her better — why she quit writing, why she uses a cane, whether her feelings towards him are as fervent as his — Grace seems to keep most of the details of her personal life secret. "There's a reason why whenever adults talk about young people they can't avoid the truth," Grace says. "...that being young is so painful, it's almost to much to feel."