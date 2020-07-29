Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Are Way More Than Instagram Official At This Point

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship seems to be burning brightly. The Midnight In The Switchgrass co-stars made their relationship Instagram official on Tuesday by posting a black and white bathroom selfie together. In the Instagram photo, the new couple are both dressed in black in the photo and stand in the mirror, sticking their tongues out at the camera.
Fox and Kelly were first rumored to be dating in May. Shortly thereafter, Fox's husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children, confirmed that he and Fox had separated.
"Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote alongside the recent post.
The caption is likely in reference to actress Fox’s assertion that she and actor/rapper Kelly are not soulmates, but “twin flames.” In a joint interview on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall, Fox explained that "a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."
The two met on the set of the upcoming thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass, which recently resumed filming in Puerto Rico, and shared that they basically felt an instant connection. And according to astrologer Lisa Stardust, recently interviewed by Refinery29, Fox and Kelly's astrological birth charts seem to confirm that "they have a past life connection."
Fox and Kelly have really upped the ante. Some relationships are simply Instagram official, but others are "Universe" official.