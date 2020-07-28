Among Succession’s 18 Emmy Noms, Fans Are Most Excited About This Showdown

The Roy family now has a rare occasion to get together and actually celebrate each other. The HBO drama Succession dominated the Emmy nominations on July 28, picking up 18 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.
Succession centers around the fictitious Roy family and its patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), who struggles to hand over the reigns of their gargantuan media empire. Nearly all of the central actors to the show were nominated in the acting categories, including Sarah Snook (Siobhan "Shiv" Roy) for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama, and Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), and Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wombsgans) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama.
To many fans, however, the most delicious news is that co-stars Cox and Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), who play dueling father and son on the show, will be going head-to-head in real life in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama category. When Cox was asked by The New York Times how he feels about this "life imitating art" moment, Cox replied that he not only is he too seasoned of an actor to feel competitive, but he's in fact very happy for Strong.
"That character, Kendall, is the linchpin figure of the show," said Cox. "He has the angst of the show on his shoulders. Logan is the motivating, motoring force. But I don’t see these things as a competition. It’s horses for courses."
Succession has already been running for two seasons, but the show didn't see much acclaim, particularly from fans, until its second season, which aired last fall. Cox mentioned, however, that HBO has written a third season — in the "ballpark" of "eight or nine" episodes — and plans to begin filming when it's safe.
Until then, Succession fans have expressed their excitement online, as well as their disappointment that neither J. Smith-Cameron, who plays Gerri Kellman on the show, nor Holly Hunter, who plays Rhea Jarrell, received an Emmy nod. But many fans are happy that the show is getting award recognition and have relished in the Kendall-Logan real-life "rivalry" to come.
*EIGHTEEN total Emmy nominations! https://t.co/8o7Mvq2v2E pic.twitter.com/RGqqPGk0cf— no context succession (@nocontextroyco) July 28, 2020
SUCCESSION EMMY SWEEP 2020 pic.twitter.com/m8fyitYJad— feat. kendall roy (@pinkmanesque) July 28, 2020
emmy nominations....succession hive it’s our time pic.twitter.com/TMdfZA2ZA4— donna troy updates (@vickeykrieps) July 28, 2020
logan and kendall roy competing against each other in the same emmys category pic.twitter.com/f8ZaFPpBoq— Maddie Crichton (@maddiecrichton) July 28, 2020
Shiv, Logan and Kendall Roy all got Emmy noms, Succession hive eating good.— Sky Walker. (@hxnrri) July 28, 2020