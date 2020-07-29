14 National Lipstick Day Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

Lipstick is that one makeup product you can never have enough of. Well, technically you can, but we say the more the merrier when it comes to lip colors that match our moods, outfits, and seasons. So, when we have a reason to stock up on them for a discounted price, we jump at the opportunity. Right now, that's National Lipstick Day, which brings us some of the best deals on lip products all year round.
From mega retailers like Target to brands like Fenty Beauty, sales are rolling out for the holiday today, which includes markdowns of up to 50% off and BOGO freebies. The best part is that some of these offerings will continue past today, but you'll want to jump on the discounts fast to ensure you get the color you want. Check out some of our favorite National Lipstick Day deals, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.