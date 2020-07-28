Think back to your favorite TV show of 2019: Is it difficult for you to imagine your viewing interests in a pre-COVID-19, pre-quarantine, and pre-Tiger King world? Same. But, with the 2020 Emmy nominations coming out, it's time to relive the Before Times (and some of the Current Times with a few recent shows that snuck in just in time to be considered for the 2020 award show) and rehash all those forgotten TV performances.
Despite the circumstances, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards will air live on September 20 with a ceremony of some sort (the details of the event have still not been confirmed) hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Advertisement
Before nominations were revealed, the award show made history with record submissions due to the insane number of TV programming airing from 2019 to 2020. In total, 767 different shows and programs were up for consideration, Deadline reports.
Even with the mass influx of entertainment, and most of the world tied to their couch due to social distancing and quarantine, there are a few favorite shows that many expect to see some love in the various categories. From return nominees like Succession, The Crown, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to newer hits like The Morning Show, Watchmen, and Mrs. America, you're sure to see one of your favorites pop up in the running for the iconic statuette of a winged woman holding an atom.
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Limited Series
Outstanding Drama Actress
Outstanding Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carrell, "The Morning Show"
Brian Cox, "Succession"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Jeremy Strong, "Succesion"
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me;”
Tracee Ellisa Ross, "Blackish"
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Advertisement
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Outstanding Television Movie