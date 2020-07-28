Story from Pop Culture

Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan & Michael Kopech Split After Pregnancy Announcement

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Lisa O'Connor/AFP/Getty Images.
Months after their intimate wedding ceremony in Florida, Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan and her husband Michael Kopech are getting divorced.
This week, news broke that the Kopech, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, had filed for divorce at a local Texas courthouse. The Morris County Court confirmed that the athlete had made the legal action on June 19, and the timing of the split could not be more complicated for the former flames and future parents. Just days ago, Morgan logged into Instagram to share that she was expecting her first child.
View this post on Instagram

Exciting news... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise 🙂. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️ “I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be 🎶 “- if you know you know #preggers 🤰🏽 #quarantine🎁 👶🏼

A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on

"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," Morgan captioned an Instagram photoset of videos and images from what looks to be a gender reveal party. "Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing."
Though Kopech's camp has confirmed that the MLB star is the baby boy's father, he was not pictured at the event, and he has yet to comment on the pregnancy announcement.
The new of the stars' split comes just a month shy of their two year anniversary. Morgan and Kopech began dating in June 2018 after sliding into each other's DMs on social media, and a year later, they got engaged. They tied the knot in a small ceremony at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida earlier this year in front of 40 guests, including Riverdale co-stars Madelaine Petsch, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Tanner.
