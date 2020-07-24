It’s A Good Thing We Have Kayleigh McEnany To Stand Up For Paw Patrol

"The Trump Administration will not stand by and allow anarchy in our streets. Law and order will prevail," she said, adding that she "wanted to be real about what is happening" before showing videos of protests in Oregon that framed protestors as reckless, failing to show the violence stoked by law enforcement. The press officer was also questioned about why President Trump has changed his tone around the coronavirus pandemic, and McEnany denied that he has changed the way he’s spoken of it.