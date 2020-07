Everything We Know (So Far) About Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

A year ago, we may have never anticipated that a pandemic would turn our world upside-down. However, shopping the sale in-store is an option if online doesn't cut it for you; according to Nordstrom's website , they've reopened all stores, but are requiring customers to wear a mask while shopping. (If for whatever reason, you don't have one, employees will be able to provide you with a face-covering in-store.) In addition, Nordy is limiting the number of people allowed in the store at any time, and has amped up its cleaning and sanitation practices. (You can also shop online and get contactless curbside pickup.)