Lizzo Debuts Green Hair On Instagram — & It’s An Electric Dream

Lizzo is no stranger to experimenting with bold hair looks, whether that's ultraviolet purple color or a bedazzled wig — but her latest transformation has us rethinking green hair as something that only works for Billie Eilish and The Grinch.
The singer took to Instagram yesterday to show off her new electric hue in true Lizzo style with a photo that shows the "Truth Hurts" artist posing topless with shamrock-green hair styled in a twisted updo, one loose curl framing her face. To complement the look, which comes courtesy of hairstylist Shelby Swain, Lizzo also rocked matching green eyeshadow and gold-star stickers adhered all over. "When they say 'ima star' this is what they mean," she captioned the post.
Advertisement
Clearly Lizzo is feeling good about the new hue: She shared an accompanying video in the same look and followed it with a few TikToks showing off the hair color, including one of her using the audio from TheRealLifeMannequin's "Black and Fine Challenge."
Many celebrities are reuniting with their glam squads (hopefully in the safest way possible) after months of stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, Jennifer Lopez was back with her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, who created two moñitos (buns) and styled baby hairs on the multi-hyphenate star. Kristin Cavallari has also been back on set, serving us a variety of Pinterest-worthy looks courtesy of Justine Marjan. As we dream up our future visits to the hair salon — with reopenings underway from state to state — this is all the star-studded inspiration we need.