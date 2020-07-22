Kim Kardashian West Shares A Compassionate Message About Kanye West

Following a series of since-deleted tweets earlier this week in which Kanye West made claims about himself, his family, and his marriage, Kim Kardashian West is speaking up and asking for “compassion and empathy” for West. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” she wrote in the first of three posts shared to Instagram Story on Wednesday morning. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”
Kardashian West went on to write that she has never publicly spoken about West’s health, out of respect for his and their family’s privacy. However, she felt it imperative to address “the stigma and misconceptions” about mental illness. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times [sic] do not align with his intentions,” she wrote. “Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some.”
A source confirmed to People that West is currently coping with “a new cycle” in his bipolar disorder, which coincided with his short-lived presidential run. Earlier this month, West announced that he would be entering the 2020 race as a member of his own independent party, but he reportedly dropped out last week. In his tweets, published Monday night and early Wednesday morning, West alleged that the Kardashian family was trying to lock him up and that he wanted to divorce Kardashian West.
“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” Kardashian West wrote at the end of her statement. “Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.” She signed the note with her full name, demonstrating solidarity with her husband.
If you are struggling with bipolar disorder and are in need of information and support, please call the National Alliance on Mental Illness at 1-800-950-6264. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NAMI” to 741741.