Everything Coming to Netflix In August

We're more than halfway through the summer, and things are looking rough for the television and film industry. Most sets continue to be shut down until further notice due to the enduring coronavirus pandemic, place the future of our favorite shows and the year's most anticipated feature films on an indefinite pause. There is no new episode of Grey's Anatomy to live tweet with the fandom or superhero blockbuster to spoil on the timeline — there's only Netflix to keep us going right now.
The past four months have shown us that the streaming giant is more than capable of keeping us perpetually entertained. If anything, Netflix's steady stream of new releases have almost made up for the fact that we won't be able to head back into theaters any time soon. Hell, if you turn up the volume while watching kickass original offerings like The Old Guard and Warrior Nun, it feels exactly like you're watching a summer blockbuster in someones' 4-D IMAX theater. Kind of.
And August is no different. Netflix's upcoming streaming options include everything that you would want out of a summer lineup, from action-packed thrillers (Ocean's Twelve, Project Power) to feel-good teen flicks (Work It, An Easy Girl) to anime staples (The Legend of Korra, Aggretsuko). No previews or overly buttered popcorn, but it still feels like the real thing, no?
Check out everything that's coming to Netflix next month, and you'll see exactly what I mean.