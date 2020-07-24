Matching Your Mask To Your Manicure Is Peak 2020

While it's easy to complain abut wearing a face mask — and the sporadic chin rash that comes with it — isn't it more productive to spread some Aquaphor on your face and reframe your perspective? Find a cute silk bandana and think of the necessary public service as an opportunity to accessorize. Lean all the way in, like the forward-thinking nail artists on Instagram sparking the next big style trend: matching their manicures to their face coverings.
Editorial nail artist Miss Pop, who's based in New York City, recently designed a DIY manicure to match her favorite leopard-print face mask — and her followers were obsessed. "After I posted that Instagram, I received an outpouring of positive responses — so many DMs and comments." Miss Pop says. "It's funny because, for the nail art, I just riffed — the design doesn't have to be too matchy-matchy. I just feel so inspired by all my neighbors here in New York who are wearing masks everywhere, and doing it so fashionably."
Click ahead to see Miss Pop's leopard-print nail look and a few other adorable mask-mani iterations popping up on Instagram to inspire your next DIY project (and possibly your next mask purchase, too).