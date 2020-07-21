Beyoncé Wears Erdem & Marine Serre In Black Is King Trailer

In addition to an emotional performance by Alicia Keys and a surprise appearance from Michelle Obama, last month’s digital BET Awards also included the first glimpse at Beyoncé’s upcoming Disney+ visual album Black Is King, a music-video-slash-film that was initially meant to run alongside The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. The film follows a young man's journey to self-discovery, with a focus on Black history and African traditions. His story is told through Beyoncé’s narrations.
On Sunday, less than a month after we first laid eyes on Black Is King, a new trailer for the film was released — and, just like its predecessor, it is conceptually and visually stunning. Included throughout the minute-plus clip are appearances by Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, and Pharrell Williams and, as we’ve already come to expect from a Beyoncé visual, incredible fashion moments.
To start, in the trailer, Beyoncé can be seen wearing a fitted bodysuit (0:31) courtesy of the French fashion house Marine Serre. The long-sleeve jumpsuit, which features the brand’s iconic moon print, is a favorite of the singer’s. Just a year ago, Beyoncé wore this exact style while sitting courtside at the Warriors-Rockets game with Jay-Z. For that occasion, she paired the onesie with a patent leather trench coat and Matrix-esque tiny sunglasses. This time, she let bodysuit take center stage.
In the seconds that follow, a number of other memorable fashion looks appear on the screen, from Jay Z and the young man’s (1:00) camel-colored suits, paired with matching turtlenecks and oversized necklaces, to models Naomi Campbell and Adut Akech’s (1:03) stunning ivory ensembles. All of this, though, doesn’t even begin to compare to the lavish floral gown Bey can be seen wearing at the tea party of the century (1:08).
The gown in question was designed by British luxury label Erdem as part of its fall ‘19 collection, which debuted in February of last year. Embellished with an oversized black neck bow on the runway, the pink-, purple-, and-red frock also includes a matching cape matching. In the video, Beyoncé pairs the look with lavender gloves, pink baubles, and a pair of tiny red glasses while cheersing with fellow Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. At the head of the table is none other than Beyoncé and Solange Knowles’ mother, Tina, wearing a fuchsia headpiece and a matching power suit.
And that was only the trailer. Just wait for the contents of the film in full, which will be available on Disney+ come July 31.