August Alsina Keeps His “Entanglement” With Jada Pinkett Smith Going In New Song

Just when you thought the
love triangle entanglement between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and August Alsina had come to an end, the R&B singer is back on your timeline with a few more words to say about his controversial relationship. This time, Alsina is spilling the tea in song form — and it's definitely worth the listen.
Alsina has been the topic of conversation since a shocking interview revealed that his relationship with Pinkett Smith was actually of the romantic variety. The musician spoke very vaguely about the nature of their connection during the candid discussion with The Breakfast Club's Angela Yee, saying that he could "die happy" knowing that he'd loved Pinkett Smith with all of his heart.
The interview sparked a firestorm online, forcing the Smiths to confront the allegations head-on during a brief — and I mean brief — chat during an episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. The 13-minute discussion unearthed surprising details about the situation, including the admission that Jada had in fact engaged with Alsina romantically while she and Will had decided to take a break from their relationship.
"I got into an entanglement with August," Jada confirmed once her life partner pressed her for specifics. "It was a relationship."
Her careful description of the connection resonated with viewers of the episode, and the phrase "entanglement" quickly became the go-to way to describe something without really saying anything. Dating a man who's not really your man? Entanglement. Owe the government a couple thousand of dollars because of student loans? Entanglement. Gave up on your at-home workouts because no one is going to see your body anyway? Entanglement.
Seizing the opportunity to build on this viral moment, Alsina released a single to fan the flames. "Entanglements" touches on his relationship with the Hollywood actress, dropping hints about his old flame for three straight minutes.
"The definition of entanglement is when you're tangled in the sheets," he sings on the catchy hook. "Girl, I know that we don't call it a relationship, but you're still fuckin' with me."
If it wasn't clear, this song is one hundred percent about Pinkett Smith. But just in case you weren't sure, here comes Rick Ross with a clever feature that just about names the couple (and Tupac!) in the single.
"Shawty leanin' on my shoulder, got her questionin' my willpower," raps Ross. "Jaded by her beauty, but her reputation real solid. Mornin' down the hallway, I can tell you how I feel about it. Caught up in the Matrix, and I doubt if I can get up out it."
While having your personal life be examined all over social media probably sucks, it looks like Alsina is making the most of it. I wonder if this is worth inviting him back to the Red Table Talk...