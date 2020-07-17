Netflix Found $200 Million To Pay For A New Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Movie

Actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are slated to star in Netflix's new upcoming thriller The Grey Man. The streaming giant will reportedly be pouring $200 million into the project. And as if that weren't enough, we're apparently going to contend with an entire cinematic universe of Gosling-Evans action.
The film, based on a best-selling book series by Mark Greaney, will be helmed by the Russo brothers, who directed 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
The movie, which has been described as "Bourne-like," follows an ex-CIA agent turned hired assassin Court Gentry (Gosling) who is pursued by a former colleague and now enemy, Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The hope is that the film will be franchised, and future plot lines and films will revolve around Gosling's character.
Despite reports that Netflix growth is slowing and it hired a new co-CEO to help get it back on its feet, the streaming behemoth continues to place its bets on troubled-white-guy-centric book adaptations. On July 16, Netflix announced that it would be releasing the film The Devil All The Time, starring Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan, in the fall.