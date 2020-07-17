Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She Will Not Retire Despite New Cancer Diagnosis

Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced on Friday that she is undergoing another round of chemotherapy to treat her recurring liver cancer diagnosis.
Earlier in the week, Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for a fever and chills. According to the Supreme Court's office, she underwent an "endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent" during her visit. However, her current cancer diagnosis is unrelated to the gallstone infection treated during the hospital visit this week, Ginsburg says.
The news of Ginsburg's cancer diagnosis comes months after the SCOTUS justice reported being cancer-free in January. After years of struggling with pancreatic cancer, RBG said that she was in good health and had resumed an active role in oral arguments at the beginning of the year. Ginsburg's health has been an ongoing point of concern over the years, though she now remains hopeful that she will once again recover.
In a statement released by the Supreme Court's office, Ginsburg says that she has no intention of stepping down unless she has to. "I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam," she wrote. "I remain fully able to do that." Ginsburg said that she will undergo biweekly chemotherapy treatments to keep her cancer at bay, and will maintain an active daily routine, including keeping up with opinion writing and other Court work.
The Supreme Court ended its term last week after a slew of controversial decisions, including one to allow New York circuit courts access to Trump's tax returns. Most recently, SCOTUS voted 7-2 to let employers opt out of birth control coverage on religious or "moral" grounds, with Ginsburg dissenting.
The 87-year-old justice's health has been a consistent source of anxiety throughout Trump's presidency. If Ginsburg leaves the Supreme Court and Trump is allowed to appoint another judge, it will be the third judge appointed by the Republican president, causing a major election issue, reports CNN.
For now, though, RBG remains in good spirits with no intention of resigning.
