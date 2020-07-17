After Cancelling Her Wedding, Princess Beatrice Just Had A COVID-19 Approved Ceremony

The spread of the coronavirus may have put most of our major plans for 2020 on hold, but even a global pandemic couldn't stop a royal wedding from taking place today across the pond.
Early this morning, Princess Beatrice exchanged vows with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park. The wedding in all of its pomp and circumstance was initially set to take place in May; People reported that the pair was to wed at St. James's Palace and celebrate the occasion with a reception at the Queen's gardens at Buckingham Palace. Months later, Beatrice and Edoardo were finally able to get married — albeit in front of a much smaller audience than they'd originally planned.
Given the circumstances, Beatrice's wedding was understandably small; even as COVID-19 numbers fluctuate in the United Kingdom, the royals reportedly prioritized safety and social distancing. Her grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who are both in their 90s, attended the special event along with about 18 other guests.
"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family," read an official statement from Buckingham Palace. "The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."
Beatrice's big day was one of the most low-key weddings hat the royal family has seen in awhile — the nuptials of her sister and her cousins-in-law were literally live streamed across the world — but in the age of the 'rona, you really do have to make do with what you have. That's 2020 for ya.