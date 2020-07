After Cancelling Her Wedding, Princess Beatrice Just Had A COVID-19 Approved Ceremony

Early this morning, Princess Beatrice exchanged vows with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony at All Saint's Chapel in Windsor Great Park. The wedding in all of its pomp and circumstance was initially set to take place in May; People reported that the pair was to wed at St. James's Palace and celebrate the occasion with a reception at the Queen's gardens at Buckingham Palace. Months later, Beatrice and Edoardo were finally able to get married — albeit in front of a much smaller audience than they'd originally planned.