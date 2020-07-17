New Music To Know: Dancing In My Living Room To The Sounds Of Tinashe, H.E.R., And More

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
Another week, another lineup of brand new music to vibe out to from the comfort of your own home. This week's slate of new drops deserves to be the soundtrack to the start of a your weekend simply because the tracks will inspire you to dance like no one is watching. And after the week you've had, you deserve it.
Tinashe, "Rascal"
Tinashe's newest drop makes a very compelling case for staying at home. Its accompany visuals, which feature the critically acclaimed singer as a not-so-bored socialite kicking back at the crib, are enough to make you want to do a deep dive into your own closet and dance around the house in all the outfits that you should be wearing to the functions.
Tei Shi, “Disappear”
Don't be fooled by the plucky guitar and the beating bassline — "Disappear" is sad girl music from start to finish. But Tei Shi artfully toes the line between breaking down and breaking it down with this devastatingly danceable track about wishing you could remove yourself from the struggles of life.
Serena Ryder, “Candy”
Just like the title of her new single suggests, Serena Ryder's voice is the most delightful of treats. "Unwrap me," she commands convincingly over the chorus. "I'm candy, I'm sweet."
Wizkid and H.E.R., "Smile"
R&B singer H.E.R. (finally) crosses over to the world of Afrobeats in this collaboration with Wizkid, the reigning king of the global fusion genre. The seamless blend of their unique sounds results in a sexy reggae-inspired tune that feels every bit like the summer we were supposed to have.
Gracie and Rachel, "Underneath"
One by one, strip off of all your worries (and your clothes) to this calming but exhilarating new release from the orchestral pop duo. It's all about release — dance therapy, if you will.
Kiiara, “I Still Do”
Heartbreak hurts like hell — but you can pause between crying on FaceTime with your girlfriends and settling in for your fifth Grey's Anatomy binge watch to dance out your feelings to the tune of Kiiara's all too-relevant "I Still Do." Because honestly, every breakup needs to a soundtrack.
RALPH, “Crush"
The 90s aesthetic of this RALPH song will transport you back to a simpler time when your "Crush" was the only thing on your mind, and drinking soda wasn't a bad thing. Plus, how fun are these visuals?