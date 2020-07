Will NYFW Actually Happen?

On Thursday, WWD reported that IMG sent out a "fashion week deck" to all participating designers to determine their interest in holding shows in September. The accompanying letter, obtained by WWD, reportedly reads: “Over the past few months, we’ve heard from so many of you about the challenges you face, your uncertainty about what’s ahead and the plans you’re making to weather the storm while keeping your team and customers safe. The stories vary widely, but there’s been one common thread: This is a time that will require all of our collective creativity and commitment to help the industry we love not just survive, but thrive.”