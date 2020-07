The Bold Type’s Aisha Dee Is “Heartbroken” Kat’s Story Turned Into A White Conservative Redemption Narrative

She goes on, however, to detail the lack of diversity behind the scenes, especially given the show's "progressive" messages and the fact that one of its main relationships was between a queer Black woman and a lesbian Muslim woman. She revealed that it wasn't until season two that a BIPOC was hired in the writers' room, and "even then, the responsibility to speak for the entire Black experience cannot and should not fall on one person." Among the 48 episodes and four seasons of The Bold Type, she pointed out that only two were directed by a Black woman (the same one). And this lack of diversity was apparent everywhere, even in hair and makeup : "It took three seasons to get someone in the hair department who knew how to work with textured hair," Dee wrote.