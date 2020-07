Currently, Jim (John Krasinski), Pam (Jenna Fischer), Dwight (Rainn Wilson), and world's best boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) have a nice, cozy home on Netflix, and you can watch all the episodes you want. Like the dinner party episode! Or the one with the Dundies! But in June 2019, Netflix tweeted the news that NBC was taking back its must-have sitcom for streaming on Peacock in January 2021 to the tune of $500 million. Adding to the news, NBC said in a press release that it had secured exclusive domestic streaming rights for The Office for five years, taking the series on Peacock through 2026. So don't worry — if you don't like change, you only have to deal with The Office moving once in the next half-decade. All of this makes perfect sense — obviously, NBC would want one of its flagship comedies on its own streaming service, because it would encourage The Office fans to sign up for (and possibly pay for the premium tier on) Peacock. Pretty straightforward business decision there, as shows like Parks And Recreation are already on Peacock.