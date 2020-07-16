The Biggest Twist In Netflix’s Fatal Affair Is Its Secret Hallmark Movie Energy

And just like that, the movie cuts suddenly from Ellie sobbing into Marcus’ arms in the dead of night on the cliff overlooking David's body to a sunny day two months later. Ellie and her family are like a new family, totally over all the trauma they suffered that night; it's like the vicious string of murders never happened. Ellie’s daughter packs up her car and heads back to college, while Marcus, in a good-natured tone, reminds her to wear a seatbelt. He's just a regular dad! He totally didn't have to wrestle a man to save his family's life a handful of weeks ago! Ellie and Marcus wave goodbye and Marcus asks Ellie what she wants for dinner. She wants steak. They profess their love for each other and talk excitedly about moving back to the city together, and the movie closes on a shot of the "for sale" sign on their house. They're putting the past in the rearview mirror and their relationship on the road ahead. It's almost like David was just a high stakes marriage counselor, because now everything is A-OK in Ellie and Marcus Land.