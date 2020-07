Was Your Favorite Show Affected By Reality TV’s Mass Exodus?

While some of these casting changes are the result of people just growing pains, they also speak to the unpredictable nature of the reality space and the evolution of viewers who tune into the genre. Something about reality TV hits especially differently in quarantine. Shows that fall under the umbrella of reality TV should be interesting, but in current times, they should also speak to the needs that we can't exactly fulfill right now. Can't date because you're stuck in the house? Binge watching Dating Around or Too Hot to Handle will remind you might be better off minding your business — the dating game is stressful! Travel plans canceled because of the 'rona? Travel the world with your childhood crush Zac Efron (Down to Earth) and eat your way around the country with Padma Lakshmi (Taste the Nation). Miss fighting with your family for literally no reason? Keeping Up with the Kardashians has you covered.