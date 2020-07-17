K-Pop Rookies TOO Play 29 Questions, Share Their Most Cringeworthy Past Looks & Show Off Their Dance Moves
At first glance, new Korean group TOO look more like your friendly neighborhood backyard baseball team than one of the most buzzed-about rookie acts on the scene right now. And yes, there's no denying that these 10 are those kinds of friends who your parents never mind having over for dinner. But TOO, who range in age from 17 to 24, are more than just charismatic: they're easily one of the most resilient new groups in K-pop.
Around six months ago, TOO, which stands for Ten Oriented Orchestra, were formed after competing on Mnet's "World Klass" survival show, a program akin to MTV's Making The Band or The X-Factor. In April (weeks later than expected due to COVID-19), Chihoon, Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, Minsu, Jaeyun, J.You, Kyungho, Jerome, and Woonggi then made their official debut as a team during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Usually, this would mean performing their newest single for a packed crowd on various music shows (think MTV's TRL), but instead, despite not having the screaming support of fans (called TOOgether) to draw energy from, the team performed "Magnolia" off of their first EP, Reason For Being: 仁 (Benevolence), with power and grace.
If that weren't enough adversity, only a few weeks later, TOO joined yet another competition show, Mnet's Road To Kingdom — this time up against established groups with years of experience under their belts. But yet again, the rookie team not only came armed with fierce competitiveness, but more importantly showed that they could hang with the competition. Unfortunately, TOO were eliminated later in the show, but the respect they gained from their sunbaes (seniors) and fans watching around the world was a prize in itself.
Now, TOO, who seem to thrive in the face of a challenge, are back with their second five-track EP, Running TOOgether, and bright, youthful lead single "Count 1, 2." While the shadowy "Magnolia" highlighted their deftness and capacity for emotional high-drama, "Count 1,2," is a brassy track saturated in color, expressing their hope and excitement as they set out on their path to a bright future.
In celebration of their newest comeback, TOO answered 29 of our most pressing questions, ranging from their favorite dance moves and the best advice they received from seasoned groups to their hopes for the future and message to their fans. Watch TOO play 29 Questions with Refinery29, above.
