We Asked Dietitians About The 75 Hard Challenge That’s All Over TikTok

“I was in a rut with quarantine, and I was struggling through my workouts, not giving it my all, as I normally would,” she says of life before #75Hard. “I’ve always struggled with a lack of confidence within myself, and I’ve always worked with a coach or worked with a team, or had somebody telling me what to do for a majority of my life.” She wanted to prove to herself that she was “strong enough to do this myself." While she loves the program, “it’s not for everybody,” she admits of 75 Hard.