Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson Have Reportedly Split Up

When SNL alum Bill Hader and former OC star Rachel Bilson made their official public debut as a couple earlier this year, the Internet was buzzing with unexpected delight. People reported today however that the pair have broken up, after more than six months together.
Hader and Bilson go back a few years, as they both starred in the romantic comedy The To Do List in 2013. Hader was married to the film’s director, Maggie Carey from 2006-2018, and share three daughters. Bilson was also in an on-and-off-again relationship with actor Hayden Christensen for over a decade, and have a daughter together. Both Hader and Bilson split up around the same time with their respective partners in 2017.
Rumors of their relationship first started when they were spotted together on what looked like a date in November of last year. They were later seen grabbing coffee together in Tulsa, Oklahoma in December. Barry star grew up in Tulsa, so the speculation was that he was introducing Bilson to his family. Fast-forward to the 2020 Golden Globes in January, when the former couple made their red carpet debut together and officially minted their relationship.
People reported that while the couple may have called it off, the two remain amicable.