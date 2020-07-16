And while it doesn't have every Marvel movie or the whole Harry Potter series, it's got one major thing going for it: Peacock has a free option. Unlike its recent competitors — including Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Quibi — Peacock has a free, ad-supported tier that includes over 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and live TV. To get the full library, however, users will have to upgrade to the next tier, Peacock Premium, which includes the full library, but is ad-supported for $49.99 a year (about $4 a month). To skip the ads, users will have to spring for the highest tier, Premium Ad-Free for $99.99 a year (about $8 a month).