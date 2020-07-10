Lea Michele’s On-Set Behavior? Sarah Paulson Would Rather Not Weigh In

Some people jump at the chance to weigh in on the latest scandal. Sarah Paulson, however, is pleading the fifth.
The American Horror Story actress was recently a celebrity guest on Watch What Happens Live’s after-show, along with Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan. Paulson is a noted fan of the reality series, so the sassy pair were the perfect match for host Andy Cohen’s spicy Q&A segment.
Cohen put Paulson on the spot with a viewer-submitted question: “Since you and Lea Michele are two of Ryan Murphy’s muses, what do you make of the recent news about her on-set behavior?”
This question is in reference to a recent barrage of allegations that surfaced on Twitter about the Michele’s problematic and allegedly racist behavior on set towards her Black co-stars. It started when Michele posted on Twitter in support of Black Lives Matter, and fellow Glee cast member Samantha Marie Ware responded by describing a racist comment that she said Michele made about her to others on set, as well as other “traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”
LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA— SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020
After many others in the industry weighed in with their own stories about her alleged problematic or entitled behavior, Michele issued a statement to People, saying that "while I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”
When Paulson was asked to comment, she just stared slyly and silently at the camera, mustering her award-winning acting skills as she gestured towards her AirPods. “I’m having a weird connection — I can’t really hear you,” she said, smiling.
It seems Paulson's appetite for drama is specifically reserved for RHONY.