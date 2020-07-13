Add These 28 Movies By Black Creators To Your Watch List ASAP

When you're scrolling through any of the major streaming services for something new and great to watch, it's easy to accidentally end up watching a string of movies directed by white men. They're still the ones directing most major films in Hollywood. But, if you are hoping to switch things up (and you absolutely should be), I'm about to make it very easy for you: Here are 28 great, recent movies by Black creators, including films directed by women and members of the LGBTQ community. We've even figured out where to stream them all for you.
There aren't as many films being released this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so to put together this list of films you should be watching in 2020, we're looking back at the past five years in Black film. There are international picks, indie movies, blockbusters, comedies, documentaries, and a lot of Daniel Kaluuya. He's in everything!
Plus, there's a lot of variety in subject matter. In 2020, there has been a lot of necessary focus on learning about systemic racism and the Black experience in America, but enjoying Black films isn't just about getting an education. It's also about enjoying movies about Black characters living normal, everyday lives. Or planning heists. Or being visited by ghosts. Or doing questionable things with a grapefruit.