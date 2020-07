Zendaya Filmed A Secret Quarantine Movie & Here’s What It Took To Pull It Off

After finding out that production for Euphoria season 2 was going to be delayed in March due to COVID-19, Zendaya apparently approached Levinson and asked if he could write a movie that they could film during quarantine, and he delivered within a week. Levinsion brought BlacKkKlansman and Tenet star John David Washington on board to play opposite Zendaya in a story that is described as having "echoes of Netflix’s Marriage Story , while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing right now."