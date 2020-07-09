Dating today is hard work. With an endless stream of possibilities at our fingertips thanks to apps and dating sites, it can be overwhelming to cut through the noise and find exactly who you're looking for. So why not enlist some professional help?
Enter Sima Taparia, an matchmaker and star of Netflix's new show, Indian Matchmaking. The series offers an intimate look at the traditional custom of arranged marriage, as Taparia works to find the perfect pairs and guides clients in both the U.S. and India through the process.
We see the process unfold in the new trailer for Indian Matchmaking, premiering here on Refinery29, as Taparia painstakingly hears her clients' (parents mostly, but their children seem to have some input) wishes — and as these things go, the requests often pretty specific. One woman specifically reminds everyone that she is simply not a fan of comedy.
In some ways, the show feels like Dating Around meets Queer Eye. Like the Fab Five, Taparia assesses and works with each family closely and personally to help make sure the son or daughter is set us as best as they can for success. And much like the speed dating series, the audience tags along to the various dates that result from Taparia's shrewd sense of compatibility. While some are surely very successful, other seem to be at best, adorably awkward — at worst, complete disasters.
Indian Matchmaking premieres on Netflix on July 16.