California Police Are Searching For Missing Glee Actress Naya Rivera

Local police in Southern California are continuing their search for Naya Rivera near Lake Piru after discovering her young son alone on a boat.
According to CNN, Rivera and her four-year-old son Josey (who she shares custody with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey) went to the lake yesterday after the Glee star rented a boat for them in the early afternoon. Both mother and child were reportedly seen heading out to the lake together, but hours later, fellow boaters found Josey sleeping alone onboard the boat. When questioned about why he was alone, the child said that he and his mom had been swimming, but she didn’t come out of the water with him. While he was discovered with a lifejacket on, an adult lifejacket, presumed to be Rivera's, was found on the boat.
“We’re going on the belief that she did go in the water, and we have not been able to locate her,” said Captain Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, in a press conference today. “So this may well be a case of drowning.”
The search for the 33-year-old’s body continues, and the Ventura County PD has closed the lake off in order for air and dive teams to do a full sweep of the area. In the meantime, Josey is said to be safe with family.
This story is ongoing.